German CSU group leader wants vote on bloc's chancellor candidate

German CSU group leader wants vote on bloc's chancellor candidateReuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:00 IST
A senior Bavarian conservative said on Monday that the Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) allies should ask party members to vote on who should be their joint chancellor candidate in Germany's September election.
"I therefore call for a members' vote in both the CDU and CSU," said Thomas Kreuzer, CSU group leader in the Bavaria parliament.
(Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bavarian
- Germany
- Christian Democrats
- Bavaria
ALSO READ
Bavarian leader takes jab at rival as Merkel succession nears
Bavarian leader ready to run as German chancellor candidate - sources
FACTBOX-Bavarian Soeder ready to run for German chancellor, if CDU supports him
Bavarian leader joins race to run as German chancellor candidate
Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor