German CSU group leader wants vote on bloc's chancellor candidate

A senior Bavarian conservative said on Monday that the Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) allies should ask party members to vote on who should be their joint chancellor candidate in Germany's September election.

"I therefore call for a members' vote in both the CDU and CSU," said Thomas Kreuzer, CSU group leader in the Bavaria parliament.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)