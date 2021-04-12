Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:33 IST
EC working as BJP wing, black day for democracy: TMC

Shortly after the Election Commission on Monday barred West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC boss Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, her party claimed that the poll panel was behaving like a ''wing of the BJP'' and its decision smacks of authoritarianism.

Derek O'Brien, the ruling party's Rajya Sabha MP, said it was a black day for India's democracy.

''EC stands for Extremely Compromised. April 12 BLACK DAY in our democracy,'' O'Brien tweeted.

''Always knew we were winning Bengal,'' he added.

Echoing him, another party leader, Kunal Ghosh, said the decision to ban Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours is ''atrocious and smacks of authoritarianism''.

''The EC is behaving like a wing of the BJP. The ban is atrocious and smacks of authoritarianism. The sole aim of the EC is to stop Banerjee from campaigning as the BJP has already sensed defeat. This shameful,'' he stated.

The poll panel's order came after Banerjee's remarks against central forces and her statement which had alleged religious overtones.

''Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the state(s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force,'' the order said.

