Left Menu

Raisina dialogue begins on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:53 IST
Raisina dialogue begins on Tuesday

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship global conference on geopolitics, will begin on Tuesday with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sixth edition of the dialogue, from April 13 to 16, is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will have a total of 50 sessions with participation of 150 speakers from 50 countries and multilateral organisations, according to the organisers.

Several world leaders and dignitaries are participating in the dialogue which is being jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Observer Research Foundation.

''Prime Minister of India will inaugurate the dialogue through a video message on April 13. President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will also join the inaugural session as chief guests,'' the MEA said.

It said the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, will also participate in the conference, in one of the subsequent sessions.

The MEA, in a statement, said the event will also see the presence of Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden; Anthony Abbott, former prime minister of Australia; and Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand.

Foreign Ministers of Portugal, Slovenia, Romania, Singapore, Nigeria, Japan, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Kenya, Chile, Maldives, Iran, Qatar, and Bhutan will also participate, it said.

''More than 2000 attendees have pre-registered from over 80 countries and a large number of participants are likely to join the dialogue through various social media platforms,'' the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Two cattle smuggling bids foiled in J-K, 8 held

With the arrest of eight people, police on Monday foiled two cattle smuggling bids in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur, officials said.A total of 109 animals were rescued, they said.A police party intercepted six trucks in the Chenani area and r...

US budget deficit jumps to record USD 1.7 trillion this year

The US governments budget deficit surged to an all-time high of USD 1.7 trillion for the first six months of this budget year, nearly double the previous record, as another round of economic-support checks added billions of dollars to spend...

Researchers discover new way to starve brain tumours

Scientists at Queen Mary University of London have found a new way to starve cancerous brain tumour cells of energy in order to prevent further growth. The pre-clinical research in human tissue samples, human cell lines and mice could lead ...

'Black day for democracy': Derek on EC's ban on Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien on Monday slammed the Election Commissions EC move to ban West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling it a black day for democracy. Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien tweeted, Today is a bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021