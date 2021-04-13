Left Menu

People will teach a lesson to Cong govt in Raj in upcoming bypolls: MoS Kailash Choudhary

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:14 IST
People will teach a lesson to Cong govt in Raj in upcoming bypolls: MoS Kailash Choudhary

Union minister Kailash Choudhary on Monday said countdown of the Congress government in Rajasthan has begun and people will teach a lesson to the party in the upcoming bypolls.

''The countdown of the Congress government, which has given misgovernance, has begun and people will teach a lesson to the party when they will vote on April 17,'' he said while addressing a rally in Kankroli of Rajsamand assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Deepti Kiran Maheshwari.

He recalled the work done by late Kiran Maheshwari in the constituency and urged people to vote for her daughter Deepti.

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture said people should teach a lesson to those who betrayed them. He said welfare of farmers, doubling their income, among others, is the first goal of the central government.

A grant of Rs one lakh crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers, he claimed.

Hitting out at the state government, the minister said the dispensation failed to waive the debt of farmers, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Rs 6,000 to each farmer in the form of Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Union minister Anurag Thakur also addressed a rally in support of Deepti Maheshwari and a rally in Sujangarh in support of BJP candidate Khemaram Meghwal.

Bypolls in Sujangarh (Churu), Sahara (Bhilwara) and Rajsamand will be held on April 17.

