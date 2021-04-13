Left Menu

Syria's Assad dismisses central bank chief Karfoul

The Syrian pound has been tumbling, driving up inflation and aggravating the hardship faced by Syrians as they struggle to afford food, power and other basics. The currency has rebounded somewhat in recent weeks since hitting a low of 4,000 to the U.S. dollar in March after authorities tightened controls on bank withdrawals and internal transfers and restricted movement of cash around the country to stop hoarding of dollars.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:35 IST
Syria's Assad dismisses central bank chief Karfoul

President Bashar al-Assad has dismissed Syria's Central Bank Governor Hazem Karfoul, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

It did not immediately say whether Assad had appointed a replacement or give a reason for Karfoul's dismissal. Syria's economy has been decimated by the country's decade-long conflict, and it also faces Western sanctions.

Assad removed Imad Khamis as prime minister in June following weeks of economic hardship and a rare outbreak of anti-Assad protests in government-held areas, replacing him with Hussein Arnous. The Syrian pound has been tumbling, driving up inflation and aggravating the hardship faced by Syrians as they struggle to afford food, power and other basics.

The currency has rebounded somewhat in recent weeks since hitting a low of 4,000 to the U.S. dollar in March after authorities tightened controls on bank withdrawals and internal transfers and restricted movement of cash around the country to stop hoarding of dollars. Bankers and business people had told Reuters the Central Bank of Syria instructed banks to cap withdrawals at 2 million pounds ($572) from an earlier limit of 15 million pounds and acted to curb movement of cash within provinces to up to 5 million pounds. It also imposed a ceiling of up to one million pounds on transfers within government-held areas to reduce the demand for dollars.

Karfoul was widely criticized by the business community for the measures taken to halt the decline of the currency which they say were counterproductive and brought only temporary relief. The pound had traded at 47 to the dollar before protests against Assad's rule erupted in March 2011.

In a video published by the president's office on March 30, Assad spoke about the currency tumble in his first appearance after recovering from COVID-19 saying that traders who were profiting from the crash would be punished. "The failure of the Central Bank governor to take the policy measures to at least stabilize the pound in recent months were the main cause for his dismissal," a businessman familiar with the situation said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths

Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.Some 32.25 million people have ...

Dues by ailing firms to Centre, states extinguish if not part of resolution plan under IBC:SC

In an important judgement, the Supreme Court Tuesday held all dues, including statutory ones, payable by ailing companies to the Centre, states and their tax authorities shall stand extinguished if they are not part of approved resolution p...

Officer shot at Tennessee school is recovering, armed student killed

A policeman was recovering on Tuesday from a gunshot wound sustained a day earlier when a student opened fire at a Tennessee school and was killed by police returning fire, in the latest in a recent spate of U.S. shootings. Knoxville Police...

Kumbh: World's largest Diya inaugurated on Aastha Path

Kumbh Mela Officer Deepak Rawat on Tuesday inaugurated the worlds largest Diya on Aastha Path, according to the state government. MI, the company which installed the lamp, claimed the lamp to be the worlds largest oil lamp, which has a capa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021