UP CM isolates himself as some CMO officials test positive for Covid-19

UP CM isolates himself as some CMO officials test positive for Covid-19PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for Covid-19.
''The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally,'' the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.
Some officials, including his OSD Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
The CM, however, did not identify the officials who tested for the infection.
