Kerry heads to Shanghai for climate talks ahead of Earth Day

A source familiar with the plans said Kerry is due to arrive late on Wednesday in Shanghai and will hold meetings on Thursday and Friday. Kerry's visit comes after an earlier summit in Alaska between U.S. and Chinese officials led to fiery interactions that illustrated the depth of tension between the world's two largest economies at the beginning of President Joe Biden's administration.

Kerry heads to Shanghai for climate talks ahead of Earth Day
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will travel to China this week to discuss international efforts to tackle global warming, seeking to press his counterparts to make ambitious emissions reduction targets despite tension in the U.S.-China relationship. A source familiar with the plans said Kerry is due to arrive late on Wednesday in Shanghai and will hold meetings on Thursday and Friday.

Kerry's visit comes after an earlier summit in Alaska between U.S. and Chinese officials led to fiery interactions that illustrated the depth of tension between the world's two largest economies at the beginning of President Joe Biden's administration. "He'll be focused on discussing climate and how we can work with leaders around the region to get control of ... the climate crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Kerry, a former secretary of state who Biden selected to represent the United States in international climate talks, will seek to find common ground on the issue with China's Xie Zhenhua. Kerry referred to his Chinese counterpart as a "leader" and "capable advocate" in an interview with Reuters earlier this year. Biden is hosting a virtual Earth Day summit with world leaders to discuss climate change plans on April 22.

