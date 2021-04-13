Cong to launch digital media platform 'INC TV' Wednesday

Cong to launch digital media platform 'INC TV' WednesdayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:21 IST
The Congress will launch its digital media platform 'INC TV' on Wednesday aimed at conveying the party's message directly to the people, sources said.
The details about the online platform will be spelt out at a press conference at 11:30 AM at the party's headquarters here Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and Youth Congress president Srinivas B V will be present at the launch press conference.
Sources said the platform was aimed at helping the party convey its message to the people directly and raise issues of importance.
The details will be revealed at the press conference, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress releases list of 69 new office-bearers for UP unit
Two Congress members pursuing politics for survival of family: Smriti Irani
Today Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of CM K Palaniswami. God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of the state: PM Modi at his poll campaign in Tamil Nadu.
I want to tell the Congress and DMK, the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything, they will never tolerate insult to the women of the state: PM Narendra Modi in his poll campaign.
TN polls: Insulting women is part of Congress-DMK culture, says PM Modi