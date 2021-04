EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration proceeding with $23 billion weapon sales to UAE

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has told Congress it is proceeding with $23 billion in weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates, including advanced F-35 aircraft, armed drones and other equipment, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

A State Department spokesperson said the administration intended to move forward with the proposed sales to the UAE, "even as we continue reviewing details and consulting with Emirati officials" related to the use of the weapons.

The Democratic president's administration had paused the deals agreed to by former Republican President Donald Trump in order to review them.

