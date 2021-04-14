Biden invited to address U.S. Congress on April 28

Biden invited to address U.S. Congress on April 28Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 05:50 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.
"I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden that was released by her office. In February, Pelosi said she would invite Biden to deliver the speech after Congress passed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Biden signed the measure on March 11.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
