Biden invited to address U.S. Congress on April 28

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.

"I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden that was released by her office. In February, Pelosi said she would invite Biden to deliver the speech after Congress passed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Biden signed the measure on March 11.

