Left Menu

Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan in 'personal signal'

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 05:52 IST
Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan in 'personal signal'

Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg headed to Taiwan on Tuesday at President Joe Biden's request, in what a White House official called a "personal signal" of the president's commitment to the Chinese-claimed island and its democracy. A senior Biden administration official told Reuters the dispatch of the "unofficial" delegation comes as the United States and Taiwan mark the 42nd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, for which Biden voted when he was a U.S. senator.

The delegation will meet with senior Taiwanese officials and followed "a long-standing bipartisan tradition of U.S. administrations sending high-level, unofficial delegations to Taiwan," the official said. The official called it "a personal signal" from the president, who took office in January.

"The selection of these three individuals – senior statesmen who are longtime friends of Taiwan and personally close with President Biden – sends an important signal about the U.S. commitment to Taiwan and its democracy." Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the delegation would arrive at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

The State Department said on Friday it was issuing new guidelines to enable U.S. officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan, a move that deepens relations with Taipei amid stepped-up Chinese military activity around the island, which China claims as its own. Former President Donald Trump angered China by sending several senior officials to Taiwan, and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, announced days before the Trump presidency ended in January that he was lifting restrictions on contacts between U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts.

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue and a major bone of contention with Washington, which is required by U.S. law to provide the island with the means to defend itself. "The United States is committed to engaging Taiwan and deepening our cooperation on shared interests in line with the U.S. 'one-China' policy," the Biden administration official said, referring to the long-standing U.S. policy under which Washington officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei.

The official waved off a question as to whether dispatch of the delegation might have been coordinated to coincide with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry's visit to Shanghai this week, saying climate talks with Beijing "shouldn't be linked with other areas of the relationship." "And it's certainly not to the diminishment of any of our concerns about Beijing's behavior," the official said. "Our unofficial engagement with Taiwan ... should stand on its own."

Asked about future official-level contacts with Taiwan after the State Department announcement, the official replied: "We don't have specific plans at this time, for particular travel, but... I certainly do expect for us to be having engagements and travel consistent with our one-China policy." The official said Taiwan and preserving the status quo across the Taiwan Strait would be part of talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga when he visits Washington for talks with Biden later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Senate pushes forward with probe of Bolsonaro's COVID-19 response

Brazils Senate on Tuesday launched a probe into President Jair Bolsonaros handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The congressional investigation, known by its Portuguese acronym as a CPI, can result in a number of actions, including the referra...

US Prez to present on Wednesday details of plan to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden plans to present on Wednesday the details of his plans to have all American troops out of war-torn Afghanistan by September 11 this year, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on the twin towers in New Yor...

Australia returns to "war footing" amid COVID-19 vaccine turmoil

Australias national cabinet will begin meeting twice a week from Monday, marking a return to a war footing in the countrys battle against the coronavirus pandemic amid turmoil in its national vaccination programme.Prime Minister Scott Morri...

Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan in 'personal signal'

Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg headed to Taiwan on Tuesday at President Joe Bidens request, in what a White House official called a personal signal of the president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021