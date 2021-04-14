Nancy Pelosi invites Prez Biden to address joint session of US Congress on April 28

Nancy Pelosi invites Prez Biden to address joint session of US Congress on April 28PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 06:25 IST
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.
This would be President Biden's maiden address to a Joint Session of Congress.
''Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that 'Help Is On The Way'. Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!'' Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden on Tuesday.
''In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment,'' she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress releases list of 69 new office-bearers for UP unit
Two Congress members pursuing politics for survival of family: Smriti Irani
Today Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of CM K Palaniswami. God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of the state: PM Modi at his poll campaign in Tamil Nadu.
I want to tell the Congress and DMK, the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything, they will never tolerate insult to the women of the state: PM Narendra Modi in his poll campaign.
TN polls: Insulting women is part of Congress-DMK culture, says PM Modi