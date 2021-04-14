Kremlin says it is too early to talk about Putin-Biden summit in tangible terms

Kremlin says it is too early to talk about Putin-Biden summit in tangible termsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:40 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was premature to talk in tangible terms about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, who has proposed the two leaders meet.
Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday, proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes.
The Kremlin said it would study Biden's proposal.
