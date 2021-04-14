Kremlin says it is too early to talk about Putin-Biden summit in tangible terms

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was premature to talk in tangible terms about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, who has proposed the two leaders meet.

Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday, proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes.

The Kremlin said it would study Biden's proposal.

