Uttar Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He had isolated himself even before the test results on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus. ''After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually,'' Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

''All the activities of the government are running normally. Those who came in my contact should undergo testing and take precautions,'' the chief minister said. Adityanath had taken the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on April 5. The immunity to the virus develops several days after the second dose.

Earlier, he had said, ''The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally.'' Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection. He was actively involved in election campaigning in West Bengal. On April 12, Adityanath had attended a programme with Cabinet minister Ashutosh Tondon 'Gopalji' in the state capital. Tondon has also tested positive.

