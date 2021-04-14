Low-key Ambedkar birth anniversary at his birthplace in MP

The 130th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar remained a low-key affair for the second consecutive year at his birthplace here in Madhya Pradesh due to the rise in coronavirus positive cases in the state.

During normal days, Ambedkar's birth anniversary is celebrated as ''Ambedkar Mahakumbh'' wherein thousands of his followers and political leaders visit his memorial located in the Kalipaltan area of the Mhow Cantonment.

However, on Wednesday, two ministers namely Usha Thakur and Tulsi Silawat, accompanied by a small group of local BJP leaders, paid tributes to Ambedkar at the memorial.

Some Congress leaders also paid tribute.

''Due to a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, section 144 is in force as per the orders issued by Indore collector,'' Tehsildar Dhirendra Parashar said.

Mhow is part of Indore district, which is the worst hit in terms of the number of coronavirus positive cases and fatalities in Madhya Pradesh.

Parashar said the local administration has put restrictions on the movement as well as the gathering of people because of the pandemic.

Former secretary of Ambedkar Memorial Society Mohanrao Wakode said, ''Last year also, followers of Ambedkar couldn't pay their tribute due to the pandemic. This year also the same situation prevailed, leaving us disappointed''. PTI COR ADU NSK NSK

