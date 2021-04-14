Accusing BJP of spreading COVID-19 in West Bengal shows Mamata's fear of losing election: Tarun Chugh

By Kumar Gaurav The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit back on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks that BJP has brought outsiders in Bengal and contributed to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Attacking her over the statement, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said that her conduct and statements show that Mamata Banerjee is scared as she is losing her seat as well as losing the election of the state. She is under distress so she is speaking anything without knowing its meaning and impact, he said. Chugh further said that any Indian is free to move within the country and no one can stop them. "For Mamata, infiltrators are her own but Indians are not her own but for us and for the people of West Bengal all Indians are one and they can go anywhere," he added.

On the issue of Trinamool Congress (TMC) filing the complaint with Election Commission (EC), alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are making provocative statements and creating differences between communities, he said that it is Trinamool Congress' (TMC) and the Chief Minister's double standards. He said that Mamata Banerjee is protesting against the Election Commission (EC) and complaining against BJP's top leaders after the election agency has put a ban on her preventing her from campaigning for 24 hours.

"Mamata Banerjee's statement and actions are unbecoming of that of a Chief Minister. She is in fear of losing the election. First, she changed her seat, then she complained of an attack on her in Nandigram and later she made an allegation that people are not allowed to vote in Nandigram. After this, she instigated people against central forces who are on election duty. These acts are clear signs of her losing the election," he said. Meanwhile, the high-decibel campaigning for the fifth phase of the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, as leaders of the political parties taking part in the high-stakes polls left no stone unturned to woo the voters of the state.

Campaigning for the phase V polls that are scheduled for April 17 were marked by the divisive reactions on the EC imposing a ban on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from election campaigning for 24 hours on Monday due to her 'highly insinuating and provocative remarks'. While some leaders like Samajwadi Party's (SP) Akhilesh Yadav and National Congress Party's (NCP) Nawab Malik condemned the ban, BJP leaders such as G Kishan Reddy and Zafar Islam supported the decision and said she must be held responsible for the incident. (ANI)

