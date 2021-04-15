Odisha's Pipili assembly by-poll postponed as Congress candidate dies of COVID-19
The by-election for Odisha's Pipili assembly seat, which was scheduled for April 17, has been postponed till further notice following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj.ANI | Pipili (Odisha) | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:09 IST
The by-election for Odisha's Pipili assembly seat, which was scheduled for April 17, has been postponed till further notice following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj. Mangaraj died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
"Yesterday evening, Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj, died of COVID. As per the provision under law, returning officer has issued a notification for adjournment of Pipili by-election. We have intimated to the Election Commission of India regarding this," Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sushil Kumar Lohani said. "Election Commission will give a fresh notification and the party whose candidate died will be given another opportunity to file a fresh nomination within seven days of notification issued by Election Commission," he added.
Mangaraj (52), a businessman, had tested positive for the virus on April 10 and was admitted to Bhubaneswar's Apollo Hospital. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha prioritises high risk groups for COVID-19 vaccination, sets target of 2 lakh doses per day
Odisha woman's husband, father-in-law get lifer for her murder
Odisha Assembly passes Appropriation Bill allowing govt to spend Rs 1.75 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal
Baripada in Odisha records temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius
Odisha: Man drowns, boy goes missing while bathing in Brahmani river