Left Menu

U.S. Chamber rewards Senators Manchin, Sinema for opposing Biden initiatives

In disclosures made public on Thursday, the Chamber said its political action committee during the first quarter made about $17,000 worth of contributions to the two senators and nine members of the House of Representatives. These included congressmen Carlos Gimenez of Florida and Steve Chabot of Ohio, two Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 01:11 IST
U.S. Chamber rewards Senators Manchin, Sinema for opposing Biden initiatives

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it is backing Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema with campaign contributions as a reward for their opposition to some of President Joe Biden's legislative initiatives and for trying to work with Republicans. In disclosures made public on Thursday, the Chamber said its political action committee during the first quarter made about $17,000 worth of contributions to the two senators and nine members of the House of Representatives.

These included congressmen Carlos Gimenez of Florida and Steve Chabot of Ohio, two Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Following the attack, the Chamber, the largest lobbying group in the United States, said https://www.uschamber.com/issue-brief/memo-political-support-candidates-light-of-events-of-january-6th it would evaluate Congress members on the "totality" of their actions, including working in a bipartisan manner.

"The U.S. Chamber supports elected officials based on their position on issues important to the business community and their commitment to governing," a Chamber spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. "This quarter we were pleased to support Republicans and Democrat members who have demonstrated a willingness to do the hard work of coming together and finding solutions to the problems facing our country."

Gimenez and Chabot were among 139 House Republican members and eight Republican senators who voted against certifying the 2020 election results after Biden, a Democrat, beat Republican Donald Trump by over 7 million votes to take a 306-232 Electoral College victory. Chabot is a pro-business Republican long supported by the Chamber, while Gimenez is the former Miami-Dade County mayor who was endorsed by Trump in 2020 and took back a House seat previously occupied by a Democrat.

Some big U.S. companies cut off donations to Republicans who supported Trump's attempt to overturn the results, Reuters reported in February. The Chamber's overall lobbying purse is funded by its corporate members, but the political action committee donations come from Chamber executives, staff, board members and other individuals associated with the group.

KEY DEMOCRATS BLOCKING BIDEN PLANS Manchin, who is from West Virginia, and Sinema, who is from Arizona, are opposed to ending the Senate's filibuster https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-congress-filibuster-explainer/what-is-the-u-s-senate-filibuster-and-why-is-everyone-talking-about-it-idUSKBN2B921T, a custom that requires a 60-vote majority to advance most legislation. The Chamber also has called for preserving the filibuster to require Democrats, who control a single-vote Senate majority, to seek support from Republicans on major non-budgetary initiatives.

Manchin has emerged as a key barrier to Democrats using the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris to pass key party priorities in the Senate without any Republican support, including Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure investment plan. Manchin and Sinema also opposed Biden's plan to include an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour as a part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package - a provision opposed by the Chamber, which said it hurts businesses struggling with the pandemic.

The Chamber opposes Biden's plan to pay for the investments with corporate tax hikes. Manchin has rejected Biden's proposed 28% corporate tax rate, saying 25% is more appropriate. The senator opposed the Trump administration's 2017 corporate tax cut to 21%. HISTORY OF BACKING REPUBLICANS

The Chamber has overwhelmingly supported Republicans for decades, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics. In the 2020 election, over 75% of its donations went to Republicans; in 2016, more than 95% did. The Chamber also supported two Republican House members who voted in favor of impeaching Trump in January, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and freshman Peter Meijer of Michigan. Both are facing primary challenges for 2022 elections.

The Chamber also said it made contributions to pro-trade Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, who fended off a liberal primary challenger last year, and Republican House members Dan Crenshaw and Don Bacon, and freshmen Nancy Mace and Young Kim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Exclusive New zinc-fortified wheat set for global expansion to combat malnutritionScientists at a leading global grains research institute expect to sharply ramp up new wheat varieties e...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like....

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Brazils hospitals running out of sedatives as COVID-19 ragesHospitals in Brazil were running out of drugs needed to sedate patients on Thursday, with reports of the seriously ill being ti...

Past peak? Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19

Chiles health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean nation has seen over the past week represents a stabilization of a second COVID-19 wave thanks to strict lockdowns and a rapid vaccination ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021