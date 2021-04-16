Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tests COVID-19 positive
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said he has tested coronavirus positive.My COVID-19 test report is positive. Those who came in my contact should isolate themselves and keep a watch on their health by taking all precautions, the Rajya Sabha member said in a tweet.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:31 IST
“My COVID-19 test report is positive. I have presently quarantined myself at my Delhi residence. Those who came in my contact should isolate themselves and keep a watch on their health by taking all precautions,” the Rajya Sabha member said in a tweet. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had given his sample for COVID-19 test to the staff of Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after developing symptoms.
