Japan vaccine chief confirms PM Suga call with Pfizer CEO

Japan vaccine chief confirms PM Suga call with Pfizer CEOReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:11 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a "courtesy call" with the head of Pfizer Inc on Saturday, Japan's vaccine minister confirmed.
Suga is currently on a state visit to the United States. Vaccine minister Taro Kono, in a news conference on Friday, did not comment on what the two would discuss, but media reports have said Suga may request more vaccine supplies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
