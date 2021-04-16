Left Menu

Bengal polls: BJP-RSS deliberate on alternatives to rallies, roadshows in wake of surge in COVID cases

Considering the gravity of COVID-19 situation across the country, a section of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries are looking at various alternatives to traditional campaigning for the remaining three phases.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:35 IST
Bengal polls: BJP-RSS deliberate on alternatives to rallies, roadshows in wake of surge in COVID cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Considering the gravity of COVID-19 situation across the country, a section of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries are looking at various alternatives to traditional campaigning for the remaining three phases.

The deliberations are on to find realistic alternatives to bigger rallies and rath yatras, which are considered an act of show of strength on part of political parties, a highly placed source informed. "There is a huge discussion on whether we should continue rath yatras where thousands of people gather and also big rallies that need supporters to throng the grounds in huge numbers or not," stated a senior BJP leader.

While the discussion was in progress, a senior RSS functionary said both senior BJP leaders and RSS believe that the campaigning involving mass gatherings should be avoided if every political party agrees to it. "Public meetings with a limited number of people like nukkad sabhas are the best ways to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 remains restricted," said the functionary.

Interestingly, during one such nukkad sabha on Thursday BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya announced that instead of big rallies in and around Kolkata there would only be nukkad meetings. He also asked everyone to wear a mask as a responsible citizen. He also asked party workers to distribute mask to everyone present. While Left has already decided to engage in a virtual campaign, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has asked the Election commission to reconsider its decision to hold the election in one go and not in all eight phases.

BJP, however, is of the view that for fair and free elections, a deputation of central forces by EC is imminent and that because of the limited number of central force personnel clubbing all phases would put undesirable pressure on the forces. "It is for the Election Commission to decide whether all the phases can be clubbed or not. We, however, will not ask to change the election dates as notified by EC," stated a senior leader.

With a surge in COVID cases across the country including those states where no polls are taking place, many state and UT governments have decided to put night and weekend curfews to rein in the spread of the virus. Fingers are being raised at political parties for Bengal elections as all parties are conducting roadshows and rallies where Covid protocols are being flouted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hertha seek postponement of matches with team in quarantine

Bundesliga strugglers Hertha Berlin have asked the German Football League DFL to postpone their next three games after a fourth positive COVID-19 case among players and staff forced the club into a two-week quarantine. Hertha said on Thursd...

100-meter champ Coleman to miss Olympics despite reduced ban

American sprinter Christian Coleman will miss the Tokyo Olympics after failing Friday in an appeal to overturn his ban for missed doping tests.The Court of Arbitration for Sport cut the 100-meter world champions ban from two years to 18 mon...

Harmanpreet Kaur recovers from COVID-19

Indian womens T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday announced that she has recovered from COVID-19.Harmanpreet had tested positive and made it public on March 30. After more than two weeks, her RT-PCR report has come negative.Happy to info...

Maha: Aurangabad authorities acquire oxygen plant to meet demand amid pandemic

To meet the growing demand for oxygen at medical facilities, the administration in Maharashtras Aurangabad district has acquired the oxygen plant of a steel factory here, an official said on Friday. Collector Sunil Chavan said a team of off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021