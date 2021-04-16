Pakistan appoints fourth finance minister in two years in shake-up of economic team

Pakistan on Friday appointed a new finance minister, its fourth in two years, in a shake-up of the government's economic team, the prime minister's office said, as the government enters a key period of budget-making and implementation of IMF reforms.

Shaukat Tarin, a former banker, was named the new finance minister. He had held the finance minister portfolio in a previous government. His predecessor, Hammad Azhar, held the portfolio for less than three weeks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also shuffled other key economy-related ministries, including the economic affairs and power portfolios.

