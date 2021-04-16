Poonam Grover becomes first mayor of HP's Solan MC

Poonam Grover became the first mayor of Solan Municipal Corporation in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Poonam and Rajiv Kauda of Congress have been respectively elected as mayor and deputy mayor of Solan MC.

The Congress won a majority by winning nine seats in the 17-member civic body house in the elections held earlier this month.

The BJP had to satisfy itself with seven seats while one seat went to an independent candidate. Solan was upgraded to MC recently and went to the polls for the first time this month.

