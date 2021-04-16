Left Menu

MP bypoll: Cong candidate says he saw SUV with cash for voters

Refuting the allegations, state BJP chief VD Sharma said people would give a befitting reply to Tandon and the Congress on Saturday, when voting will take place.Lashing out at the ruling party.

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:29 IST
MP bypoll: Cong candidate says he saw SUV with cash for voters

On the eve of the Damoh Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, Congress candidate Ajay Tandon on Friday claimed a sports utility vehicle belonging to the ruling BJP was filled with cash to lure voters.

A video that went viral showed Tandon, who stood near the SUV for a long time with his supporters, claiming he had peeped into the SUV and saw ''lakhs of rupees'' in it,.

However, he later told PTI that despite telling authorities about the car, which was parked in Shyam Nagar locality, the truth could not be revealed as the vehicle was driven away by a man who was accompanied by policemen. Refuting the allegations, state BJP chief VD Sharma said people would give a befitting reply to Tandon and the Congress on Saturday, when voting will take place.

Lashing out at the ruling party. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, in a video message, said people had caught a vehicle laden with money kept for distribution among voters to fraudulently to win the bypoll.

''I want to give a clear message to the police and administration that after tomorrow another day comes. Respect your uniform, respect the oath you have taken. The BJP's money and power won't triumph in Damoh, whose voters can't be bought,'' Nath said, Meanwhile, the state Congress has lodged a complaint with EC authorities, said the party's poll affairs in charge JP Dhanopia.

Attempts to contact district returning officer and collector Tarun Rathi and Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan for comments on the incident were in vain.

In Damoh, Tandon is up against the BJP's Rahul Lodhi, whose shifting from the Congress to the BJP after quitting the Assembly last year necessitated the bypoll.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs 1 cr seized from airline crew member

Over 2.5 kg of gold worth over Rs one crore was seized from a cabin crew member of a private airline at Cochin International Airport on Friday in a joint operation by personnel of DRI and Customs, official sources said.the crew member, Manh...

Odisha urges Centre to stop trains from Chhattishgarh

Odisha government on Friday urged the Centre to stop trains to it from neighbouring Chhatisgarh for at least 15 days as at least 10 of its border districts have been impacted by the alarming COVID-19 situation in the central Indian state.Od...

Prime accused in boy's murder case surrenders

Alappuzha, Apr 16 PTI The prime accused in the murder case of a 15-year-old school boy has surrendered before the police.Sajay Jith turned himself in after which the police recorded his arrest.Jith is an RSS worker, the police said on Frida...

Pak asks India to appoint lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan on Friday again urged India to appoint a lawyer to represent death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice.The Islamabad High Court IHC, while hearing the case on Thursday, asked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021