Biden seeks unity with Japan's Suga against China's assertiveness at first White House summit

President Joe Biden on Friday sought to present a united front with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to counter an increasingly assertive China as the U.S. leader held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office. Biden hosted Suga for talks that offered the Democratic president, who took office in January, a chance to work further on his pledge to revitalize U.S. alliances that frayed under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

China topped the agenda, underscoring Japan's central role in U.S. efforts to face down the challenge from Beijing. "Today Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our ironclad support for the U.S.-Japanese alliance and for our shared security," Biden told a Rose Garden news conference, calling the discussions "productive."

"We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea, as well as North Korea, to ensure a future of a free and open Indo Pacific." Other main concerns at the talks included China's growing military pressure on Taiwan, its tightening grip on Hong Kong and its crackdown on Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Suga said he and Biden agreed on the necessity of frank discussions with China in the context of Beijing's activities in the Indo-Pacific region and reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance. In another swipe at China, Biden said the United States and Japan will invest together in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, genomics and semiconductor supply chains.

"Japan and the United States are both deeply invested in innovation and looking to the future," he said. "That includes making sure we invest in and protect technologies that will maintain and sharpen our competitive edge." The summit, Biden's first in-person meeting with a foreign leader as president, was also expected to produce a formal statement on Taiwan, a Chinese-claimed, self-ruled island under increasing military pressure from Beijing, a U.S. official said earlier.

It would be the first joint statement on Taiwan by U.S. and Japanese leaders since 1969. However, it appears likely to fall short of what Washington has been hoping from Suga, who inherited a China policy that sought to balance security concerns with economic ties when he took over as premier last September. Suga said he told Biden that he was committed to moving forward with the summer Olympic Games in Japan and that Biden offered his support.

Japan is grappling with rising coronavirus infections with fewer than 100 days from the planned start. "I told the president about my determination to realize the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games this summer as a symbol of global unity," Suga said.

