Congress' Sajjan Verma warns MP DGP to take action against Minister Bhupendra Singh over vehicle found with cash

A day before Damoh's by-election, Congress leader Sajjan Verma has alleged that the car filled with cash was caught by congress workers in Damoh, belongs to Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and warned state DGP to take immediate action against Minister.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:45 IST
Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma talking to media on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

A day before Damoh's by-election, Congress leader Sajjan Verma has alleged that the car filled with cash was caught by congress workers in Damoh, belongs to Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and warned state DGP to take immediate action against Minister. "The car found with 1.5 crore cash belongs to Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh. Congress candidate Ajay Tandon reached there but the police got the vehicle off," said Verma on Friday.

Accusing BJP of distributing money to voters, Verma warned the DGP of Madhya Pradesh to take immediate action against Cabinet Minister and recover the car as the vehicle was allegedly taken off by the state police after, Congress candidate Ajay Tandon allegedly saw a vehicle with cash. "DGP, keep in mind that if Bhupendra Singh and his car are not caught, it will not take long to change the time. The Congress is also going to file a complaint with the Election Commission in this matter," he added.

Earlier, Congress candidate Ajay Tandon on Friday claimed that a vehicle belonging to the ruling BJP was filled with cash to lure voters. For the Damoh Assembly by-election, Tandon is up against the BJP''s Rahul Lodhi, whose shifting from the Congress to the BJP after quitting the Assembly last year necessitated the by-poll.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

