UP govt must take concrete steps, be sensitive rather than aggressive: Priyanka on COVID situation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged the ''deteriorating'' COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh and said the state government should try to solve the problems being faced by the people instead of ''exacerbating'' them and ''hiding'' statistics.

Uttar Pradesh's daily COVID-19 cases surged to a record high of 27,426 on Friday, taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720.

In a video message posted on her Twitter account, Priyanka Gandhi said the situation in Uttar Pradesh due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is ''deteriorating''. Reports are coming in from all over about lack of beds, oxygen and medicines, she said.

''It is the duty of the Uttar Pradesh government that instead of exacerbating the problems and hiding statistics, it should try to solve the problems and put forward the truth,'' the Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh said.

Out of 22 crore people, only 85 lakh have been vaccinated and before administering Remdesivir one has to go to the district magistrate and take a slip, she said.

''India is the biggest vaccine manufacturer in the world, but there is a shortage in our own country because for PR, or for God knows what reason, we exported vaccines to various countries when we are facing a shortage. There should have been proper planning. OK if it was not done, there is still time and now a solid strategy should be adopted and concrete steps be taken,'' the Congress leader said.

Priyanka Gandhi also appealed that financial support should be provided to the people who need it the most.

There should be a package for small and medium businesses who are again on the verge of closing down, she said.

''I want to request the UP government that your administration should be sensitive rather than aggressive right now,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress has political differences with the Uttar Pradesh government and those will remain but ''now we must stand together united in this fight'', she asserted.

The party will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people to combat this pandemic, Priyanka Gandhi said.

In her video message, she also appealed to people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, not venturing out unnecessarily and washing hands regularly. Later, Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a social media post in which an appeal was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to deal with the alleged lack of oxygen supply for people affected with COVID-19 in Varanasi.

