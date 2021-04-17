Left Menu

UP govt must take concrete steps, be sensitive rather than aggressive: Priyanka on COVID situation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh and said the state government should try to solve the problems being faced by the people instead of exacerbating them and hiding statistics.Uttar Pradeshs daily COVID-19 cases surged to a record high of 27,426 on Friday, taking the states cumulative tally to 7,93,720.In a video message posted on her Twitter account, Priyanka Gandhi said the situation in Uttar Pradesh due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is deteriorating.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:26 IST
UP govt must take concrete steps, be sensitive rather than aggressive: Priyanka on COVID situation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged the ''deteriorating'' COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh and said the state government should try to solve the problems being faced by the people instead of ''exacerbating'' them and ''hiding'' statistics.

Uttar Pradesh's daily COVID-19 cases surged to a record high of 27,426 on Friday, taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720.

In a video message posted on her Twitter account, Priyanka Gandhi said the situation in Uttar Pradesh due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is ''deteriorating''. Reports are coming in from all over about lack of beds, oxygen and medicines, she said.

''It is the duty of the Uttar Pradesh government that instead of exacerbating the problems and hiding statistics, it should try to solve the problems and put forward the truth,'' the Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh said.

Out of 22 crore people, only 85 lakh have been vaccinated and before administering Remdesivir one has to go to the district magistrate and take a slip, she said.

''India is the biggest vaccine manufacturer in the world, but there is a shortage in our own country because for PR, or for God knows what reason, we exported vaccines to various countries when we are facing a shortage. There should have been proper planning. OK if it was not done, there is still time and now a solid strategy should be adopted and concrete steps be taken,'' the Congress leader said.

Priyanka Gandhi also appealed that financial support should be provided to the people who need it the most.

There should be a package for small and medium businesses who are again on the verge of closing down, she said.

''I want to request the UP government that your administration should be sensitive rather than aggressive right now,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress has political differences with the Uttar Pradesh government and those will remain but ''now we must stand together united in this fight'', she asserted.

The party will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people to combat this pandemic, Priyanka Gandhi said.

In her video message, she also appealed to people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, not venturing out unnecessarily and washing hands regularly. Later, Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a social media post in which an appeal was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to deal with the alleged lack of oxygen supply for people affected with COVID-19 in Varanasi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MI score 150 for 5 against SRH

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians made 150 for 5 in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 150 for 5 in 20 overs Quinton de Kock 40, Rohit Sharma 32, Kieron Pollard 35 not out Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2...

COVID-19: Pharma companies slash Remdesivir injection prices after govt intervention

Amid the shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the wake of spike in COVID-19 infections in the country, seven major pharmaceutical companies have reduced the maximum retail price MRP of the drug on the intervention of the Union gove...

3,593 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J-K, Ladakh

A total of 3,593 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said.An amount of over Rs 21.49 crore was awarded as compensation o...

Mamata blames 'outsider' goons for COVID-19 spread in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday blamed bohiragoto outsiders goons for spreading COVID-19 in the state, adding that people from outside will now require an RT-PCR test to enter the state. Speaking at a public gathering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021