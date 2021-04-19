Left Menu

FACTBOX-Germany's Greens pick Baerbock as chancellor candidate

Germany's ecologist Greens on Monday named Annalena Baerbock as their chancellor candidate for a September federal election at which they hope to win a role in the national government, and possibly even lead it for the first time.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:53 IST
FACTBOX-Germany's Greens pick Baerbock as chancellor candidate
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Germany's ecologist Greens on Monday named Annalena Baerbock as their chancellor candidate for a September federal election at which they hope to win a role in the national government, and possibly even lead it for the first time. The decision to name a single chancellor candidate for the first time since they formed some 40 years ago is a sign of how seriously the Greens are taking their push for power. Previously, the party picked a leadership duo for elections, showing their commitment to gender equality but also making a tacit admission that they had no chance of winning.

Baerbock won the candidacy ahead of her fellow party co-leader, Robert Habeck. Both are from the pragmatic, rather than fundamentalist, a wing of the Greens. Following are some key facts about Baerbock:

* Largely unknown when she was elected co-chair of the Greens in 2018, Baerbock lacks government experience but she has impressed her party with hard work and raised her profile. * A former national bronze medal winner on the trampoline, Baerbock, 40, was born in a village near Hanover, in north-western Germany.

* Respected within her party as a serious-minded and capable co-leader, colleagues say she prefers delving into nitty-gritty policy detail to delivering rousing rhetoric. * With a keen interest in international and European affairs, Baerbock studied at the London School of Economics and was an advisor to a member of the European Parliament. She also worked as an advisor on foreign and security policy for the Greens in the Bundestag lower house of parliament. Previously, she had studied political science and public law in Hamburg.

* Elected to the Bundestag in 2013, she initially focused on climate policy, economic affairs, and energy. Later she turned to child poverty. Married with two daughters, she lives in Potsdam, near Berlin. As a lawmaker representing the eastern state of Brandenburg, she has been involved in Germany's exit from coal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google translation AI botches legal terms 'enjoin,' 'garnish' -research

Translation tools from Alphabet Incs Google and other companies could be contributing to significant misunderstanding of legal terms with conflicting meanings such as enjoin, according to research due to be presented at an academic workshop...

Ather setting up experience centre, begins delivery of models

Coimbatore Apr 19 PTI With surge in bookings, enquiries and test-ride requests, Ather Energy, the first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer in the country, is setting up an experience centre here.The company has started delivery of it...

FACTBOX-Some countries limit AstraZeneca vaccine use, U.S. pauses J&J shot

Some countries are restricting use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to certain age groups, or suspending use, after European and British regulators confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.Johnson Johnsons single-shot vaccine has al...

SC stays proceedings before Delhi HC in Amazon Future case

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the ongoing proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the case related to the amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd FRL with Reliance Retail.A bench of Justices R F Nariman, B R Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy posted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021