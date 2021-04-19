Left Menu

Vardhan's politically motivated response to Manmohan Singh unfortunate, condemnable: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:42 IST
Vardhan's politically motivated response to Manmohan Singh unfortunate, condemnable: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday hit out at Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for his ''politically motivated'' response to Manmohan Singh's critique of the Centre's COVID-19 management, saying it was ''unfortunate and condemnable''.

He said former prime minister Manmohan Singh had written to his successor Narendra Modi giving positive suggestions about vaccination in the public interest.

There was no criticism of the government, the Rajasthan chief minister said.

''It is unfortunate and condemnable on the part of the Union health minister to have written a politically motivated reply to the former prime minister,'' he tweeted.

''Any suggestion given by any person or political party to the central government is treated as criticism and is not tolerated. It seems they know they have committed grave mistakes and are guilt-ridden,'' he said.

Manmohan Singh on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Modi suggesting five measures to battle the COVID-19 crisis, including ramping up vaccination and boosting the supply of medicines.

Responding to Singh's letter, Vardhan alleged the second wave of the pandemic was instead fuelled by Congress-ruled states as they were busy raising doubts about vaccines rather than vaccinating people.

The letter drafters of the senior Congress leader have done a great disservice to his standing, he said.

Tweeting the letter to Singh, the health minister said, ''History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of 'constructive cooperation' and valuable advice was followed by your @INCIndia leaders as well in such extraordinary times !'' Gehlot also accused the Union health minister of misleading people on the availability of vaccines.

''It is very unfortunate that the minister gives false statements on the issue of availability of vaccines in states. The reality is that the Government of India has failed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of adequate vaccines to the states,'' he told PTI.

The chief minister said Rajasthan has COVID vaccine stock sufficient only for two to three days.

He also reiterated that the prime minister should cancel his political programmes and hold regular dialogues with the chief ministers to know the ground situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong questions PM Modi on poll rallies in West Bengal as coronavirus cases surge

With the country reeling under a second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Congress on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing poll rallies in West Bengal while ignoring his responsibilities at the Centre. The party als...

Startup India seed fund scheme to support domestic entrepreneurs, their business ideas: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed hope that the Startup India seed fund scheme would support domestic entrepreneurs and their business ideas that often cannot take off due to the absence of critical capital at ...

EU's Borrell cites progress in Vienna nuclear talks

The European Unions top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord.I think that there is real good wil...

KL Rahul urges fans to contribute to the cause of life-long spinal injury

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, has collaborated with Wings For Life, a foundation that works towards seeking a cure for people living with a life-long spinal injury. Taking to Twitter, Rahul share...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021