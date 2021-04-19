Left Menu

Purna Jamatia new chief of Tripura tribal council, BJP stays away from oath-taking

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:26 IST
Purna Jamatia new chief of Tripura tribal council, BJP stays away from oath-taking

Nineteen newly-elected members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) took oath at its headquarters in Khumulwung on Monday, officials said.

The BJP stayed away from the programme in protest, alleging that supporters of TIPRA, which won the elections, have unleashed violence after the results were announced on April 10.

The oath was administered to 18 TIPRA members by the council's Chief Executive officer (CEO) GK Rao. The lone Independent member also took oath at the event.

The newly-formed TIPRA, led by former state Congress president Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman, swept the TTAADC elections, winning 18 of the 28 seats that went to the polls on April 6.

The BJP won nine seats and one seat was bagged by the Independent candidate.

In the 30-member tribal council, elections were held in 28 seats. Representatives in the remaining two seats will be nominated by the governor on the advice of the state government.

The BJP members would take oaths on a separate date, officials said.

The TTAADC area is two-third of the state territory, and is the home to the tribals, who constitute one-third of Tripura's population.

Deb Barman, who earlier announced that he would take over as the Chief Executive Member, said that he would remain as the advisor of the tribal council.

Jagadish Debbarma, a prominent tribal leader and a former chairman of the tribal council, took the oath as the Chairman. Former student leader Purna Chandra Jamatia took over as the Chief Executive Member.

''Purna is a person who is very honest, educated, young and energetic. He can lead the council with his clean image.

He has sacrificed a lot and worked very hard,'' Deb Barman told reporters.

''There is an advisory panel and recommendation committee which will oversee the whole administration and work of the TTAADC. We will be advising the administration and take note of their works,'' he said.

Deb Barman, the scion of Tripura's former royal family, said the council will work in a transparent manner and in coordination with the state government.

''We do not want to get into any problems with the state government. We want to work with the state government and we want to usher in development for the people of the autonomous district council,'' he said.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front, which governed the TTAADC for the last twenty years before the April 6 elections, could not win a single seat.

The elections were largely being seen as a bipolar contest between Deb Barman's new party and the BJP-IPFT alliance, while the Left Front, which is yet to recover from its defeat in the state elections in 2018, being considered a fringe player.

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), the ally of the ruling BJP in the state, which contested in 17 seats, also could not win in a single seat.

The Congress fielded candidates in all the seats but also drew a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Pru profit falls 64% to Rs 64 cr on pandemic addl provision

Despite reporting a good set of overall numbers, an accelerated provisioning of Rs 200 crore for the pandemic has crimped net profit of ICICI Prudential Life by 64.2 per cent to Rs 64 crore in the January-March quarter.However, a Rs 7,400 c...

Samsung launches chargeable pick-up and drop facility for smartphones, tablets servicing

Tech major Samsung on Monday said it has expanded its contactless service offerings in the country with a new pick-up and drop service for mobile devices.The pick and drop service -- which will be charged at Rs 199 -- will ensure that consu...

HC directs UP govt to impose strict curbs in 5 cities, asks it to consider 'complete lockdown'

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Allahabad High Court Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions including closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities, but stopped ...

UK PM Johnson cancels India visit due to Covid crisis; India added to travel ban

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his planned visit to India next week due to the coronavirus situation there, Downing Street announced on Monday, the day it was also confirmed that the country has been added to the UKs COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021