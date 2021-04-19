Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:07 IST
Thankful to PM for opening vaccination for every adult: Uddhav
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hoped the state will receive COVID-19 vaccines on time on a day the Centre announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated from May 1 even as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering his demand to expand the vaccination drive.

As cases spiralled in many states, the Union government on Monday also liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

''I had some days ago requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide on vaccinating all those aged above 25. The Central government today took a positive step on it declaring to administer the vaccine to all aged above 18 and thought about my demand.

''I thank the prime minister and (Union) health minister for the same,'' the CM is quoted a saying in an official statement.

The CM said proper planning will be done in Maharashtra (to vaccinate everyone above 18 years) and hoped the state will receive vaccines on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

