Left Menu

Health services have 'collapsed', situation worse in villages: Akhilesh Yadav on COVID surge in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:19 IST
Health services have 'collapsed', situation worse in villages: Akhilesh Yadav on COVID surge in UP

With Uttar Pradesh battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that health services in the state have ''collapsed'' and the situation is worse in villages as compared to cities.

Taking a dig at the state government for converting hospitals and other buildings built by the erstwhile SP dispensation into COVID-19 facilities, Yadav said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is ''allergic'' to the work carried out by his party during its regime.

Uttar Pradesh has registered a record increase in COVID-19 cases on five of the last seven days.

The state's COVID-19 case count stands at 9,09,405 while 10,159 people have succumbed to the disease so far, according to official data.

''Health services in the state have collapsed,'' Yadav said in a statement issued here. The situation is bad not only in cities, it is worse in villages, where there is no one to hear the voice of the poor villagers, he claimed.

Yadav further said, ''The CM, who is allergic to the work carried out during the SP's regime, is playing with the lives of the people.'' The CM did not care about improving the health services. The SP had put forth this demand. But now as the situation is worsening, the government has decided to convert cancer hospital, Haj House, Awadh Shilpgram built during the SP's regime into COVID centres, he said.

''The priority of the BJP government and its CM is to be in power and win elections without caring about the spread of coronavirus even at his rallies. There is no value of people's lives for the BJP,'' he added.

Yadav alleged that the BJP government has been befooling people for the last four years. ''Due to the lack of coordination among administrative officers, the situation is worsening day by day,'' he claimed.

In another statement, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and senior SP leader Ram Govind Chowdhury demanded the withdrawal of a state government order to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 on those found without masks for a second time.

''This is a reminder of the British era and the CM should immediately roll back his decision. The Yogi government has handed over the state to vultures who are targeting the common man by realising fines and black marketing essential commodities,'' he said.

The party whose PM and CM attended rallies without wearing masks do not have the moral right to penalise the common man for it, Chowdhury said, referring to Modi and Adityanath addressing public meetings in states where assembly elections are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to set aside 6,000 guest worker visas for Central Americans

The Biden administration will set aside 6,000 seasonal guest worker visas for people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador in the coming months, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS said on Tuesday, a small step toward establishi...

Shortage of oxygen cyllinders has come across as a major problem; All stakeholders working collectively to meet this challenge: PM.

Shortage of oxygen cyllinders has come across as a major problem All stakeholders working collectively to meet this challenge PM....

Any delay in oxygen supply will lead to loss of lives: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said any delay in the supply of oxygen will lead to loss of precious lives and directed the Central government to provide the supply of oxygen. While hearing a petition concerning the COVID-19 situation in th...

Exports reviving, may be in positive territory in FY22: Comm Secy

The countrys exports are reviving and the shipments are expected to be in the solid positive territory in this financial year, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Tuesday. He said that exports recorded a significant contraction in Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021