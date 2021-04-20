UP: Vaccine for all above 18 from May 1
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to administer COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1. The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing administering of coronavirus vaccine to those above 18 years of age.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:12 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to administer COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing administering of coronavirus vaccine to those above 18 years of age. ''The PM's decision will help in better management of COVID and massive vaccination will help in defeating coronavirus. We have decided to vaccinate all above 18 years free of cost. The state government will take forward the vaccination programme with its own resources,'' the CM said, according to a statement issued here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- COVID
- Yogi Adityanath
- Narendra Modi
- Uttar
ALSO READ
China reports highest daily COVID-19 cases in over 2 months
China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 2 months
Adityanath receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to follow health norms
Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Japan's ruling party executive signals chance of extra budget to combat COVID-19 strain