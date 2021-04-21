Left Menu

Brazil defense minister defends democracy, pledges to adhere to constitution

Brazil's defense minister defended the democratic system on Tuesday, decrying "attempts at institutional destabilization" amid concerns over President Jair Bolsonaro's commitment to constitutional norms ahead of next year's election. Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, speaking alongside the president at the inauguration ceremony of new Army commander, General Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira, said the armed forces were committed to upholding the constitution and "prepared and ready to serve national interests." His comments come amid growing questions over Bolsonaro's politicization of the military, whose current and former officers he has elevated by placing them throughout his administration.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 01:48 IST
Brazil defense minister defends democracy, pledges to adhere to constitution

Brazil's defense minister defended the democratic system on Tuesday, decrying "attempts at institutional destabilization" amid concerns over President Jair Bolsonaro's commitment to constitutional norms ahead of next year's election.

Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, speaking alongside the president at the inauguration ceremony of new Army commander, General Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira, said the armed forces were committed to upholding the constitution and "prepared and ready to serve national interests." His comments come amid growing questions over Bolsonaro's politicization of the military, whose current and former officers he has elevated by placing them throughout his administration. That has led to fears that the armed forces may be forced to pick sides in the event of a contested election result next year.

"Today, the country needs to be united against any type of institutional destabilization initiative that changes the balance between the powers and harms Brazil's prosperity," Braga Netto said. "Those who believe that we are on a fertile ground for initiatives that may put freedom at risk are wrong." He added that it was "necessary to respect the democratic rite and the project chosen by the majority of Brazilians."

Last month, Bolsonaro removed Brazil's three top military commanders after parting ways with his defense minister the day before. Their exits underlined the scale of the crises afflicting Brazil, one of the global epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic. They also revealed a shift in relations between Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, and the armed forces.

Braga Netto, a former general, took office after the departure of ex-Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo. He is more political than his predecessor, and closer to the president, having previously served as Bolsonaro's chief of staff. However, on Tuesday, he reaffirmed the military's commitment to upholding the constitution, even, he said, "in this period of intense commotion and uncertainty, which tests the maturity, independence and harmony of Brazilian democratic institutions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-Man City quit breakaway league, Chelsea set to follow

Manchester City started the process of withdrawing from the breakaway European Super League on Tuesday less than 72 hours after agreeing to join, with Chelsea also reported to be quitting in a major blow for the proposed new competition. Ci...

Minneapolis ex-policeman Chauvin convicted of murder in Floyd case

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a reb...

US: Mayor releases investigation into officer accused of abuse

Acting Mayor Kim Janey released redacted copies of an internal affairs investigation into a former Boston police officer and union chief charged with molesting children as far back as the mid-1990s. Janey released 13 pages of internal affai...

People News Roundup: Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021