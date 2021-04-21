HM Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in gas leak incident at Nashik hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed deepest condolences to the family members of patients who lost their lives in an oxygen leak incident in a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik.

At least 22 patients died due to interrupted supply of oxygen at Zakir Hussain municipal hospital for COVID-19 patients following leakage from an oxygen storage plant.

''I am distressed to hear the news of the accident of oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.

''I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the other patients,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

