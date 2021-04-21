Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021
Four doctors visited Navalny, found no serious problems - RIA

Four doctors from outside Russia's federal prison service visited Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday and found no serious health problems, the RIA news agency cited Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova as saying on Wednesday.

Several Navalny allies were detained on Wednesday at the start of a day of mass protests over his deteriorating health after three weeks on hunger strike, and as President Vladimir Putin delivered a state-of-the-nation speech.

