Four doctors visited Navalny, found no serious problems - RIA

Four doctors visited Navalny, found no serious problems - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:30 IST
Four doctors from outside Russia's federal prison service visited Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday and found no serious health problems, the RIA news agency cited Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova as saying on Wednesday.
Several Navalny allies were detained on Wednesday at the start of a day of mass protests over his deteriorating health after three weeks on hunger strike, and as President Vladimir Putin delivered a state-of-the-nation speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
