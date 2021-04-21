Deeply distressed by patients' death due to leakage in oxygen tank at Maharashtra hospital: Prez

Deeply distressed by patients' death due to leakage in oxygen tank at Maharashtra hospital: PrezPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:16 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he is deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to a leakage in the oxygen tank at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik.
At least 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage of the civic-run hospital in Nashik, officials said.
''I am deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to gas leaks in a hospital's oxygen tank in Nashik, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish all other patients a quick recovery,'' Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi.

