Deeply distressed by patients' death due to leakage in oxygen tank at Maharashtra hospital: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he is deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to a leakage in the oxygen tank at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik.

At least 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage of the civic-run hospital in Nashik, officials said.

''I am deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to gas leaks in a hospital's oxygen tank in Nashik, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish all other patients a quick recovery,'' Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)