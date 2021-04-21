Rahul, Priyanka making political comments amid COVID crisis to further political objectives: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family, especially Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have been making political comments amid the COVID crisis to further their political objectives. Speaking to ANI, Rathore said, "The Nehru-Gandhi family especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are making political comments as we are reeling under the COVID crisis. They are looking for an opportunity to play politics. Do not they have any responsibility? The biggest reason is that the Nehru-Gandhi family opposes everything made in India."

He alleged that not a single leader from the Congress party promoted vaccination. "Earlier, they opposed vaccination. Later, Sonia Gandhi got herself vaccinated. Did she send a message to the country that vaccination should be done? Now Rahul Gandhi ji has tested positive for COVID-19. We pray for his quick recovery. Did he get vaccinated himself? If yes, why did he not send a message to the country? And if not, then why did he not get vaccinated?" stated the BJP leader.

Asked about Priyanka Gandhi's allegation that the Centre it did not act despite knowing the Sero survey results, Rathore said, "I want to ask the Congress-ruled state governments why they did not work. Why did they lag behind in preparing medical infrastructure? The reason is they were busy playing politics." On Priyanka Gandhi's question over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in West Bengal despite the surge in COVID cases, he said, "Rahul Gandhi himself was holding rallies in Kerala. If you see the photographs of his programs, he did not put on a mask and he is sitting there with the children. The Prime Minister has cancelled all his big rallies. He will hold public meetings the number of people will be restricted to 500." (ANI)

