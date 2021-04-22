Uttarakhand: BJP MLA from Gangotri Gopal Singh Rawat dead

Uttarakhand: BJP MLA from Gangotri Gopal Singh Rawat deadPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:58 IST
BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Gangotri, Gopal Singh Rawat, died of cancer here on Thursday, party leaders said.
He was 60.
State BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said Rawat breathed his last at a private hospital in Dehradun.
The MLA was suffering from spinal cancer, he added.
Several leaders, including Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Speaker of Assembly Premchand Aggarwal and state BJP president Madan Kaushik, expressed grief over the legislator's death.
Gopal Singh Rawat represented the Gangotri constituency in the Assembly twice.
He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
North Eastern Railway to operate two special trains for pilgrimage spots in Uttarakhand
Kumbh also held in Varanasi, says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat
Try artificial rain to douse wildfires: Court to Uttarakhand govt
Uttarakhand: 'Drunk' man lynched for entering pandal near temple
Uttarakhand: COVID spreads its tentacles in leading educational institutions