Biden to travel to UK, Belgium in June -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June for his first overseas trip since taking office, the White House said on Friday.

The trip aims to highlight the U.S. president's "commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. The announcement was made as Biden concluded hosting a global climate summit that marked a renewed U.S. engagement in climate efforts.

Biden will attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK, from June 11-13, where he will hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House said. From there, Biden will travel to Brussels for the NATO Summit on June 14. "President Biden will affirm the United States’ commitment to NATO, transatlantic security, and collective defense," Psaki said.

