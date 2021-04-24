Left Menu

EU chiefs to meet Biden during president's NATO summit trip

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 00:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with top European Union officials during a trip to Britain and Belgium in June.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that Biden and the EU “have much to do together, from climate change to health, from trade and multilateralism to geopolitical challenges.” Von der Leyen plans to host the president in Brussels together with EU Council President Charles Michel.

Biden is scheduled to attend a summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations taking place June 11-13 in Cornwall, England, and then to travel to Brussels for a NATO summit.

The 27-nation EU has pinned its hopes on Biden to restore trans-Atlantic relations after four years of tense ties during the presidency of Donald Trump.

