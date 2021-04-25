Left Menu

Amid oxygen shortage, Jaipur Golden Hospital denies more admission requests

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi continued to scramble for a continuous oxygen supply and denied admission requests from more patients on Sunday, a day after it reported 20 deaths amid shortage of the life-saving gas.The hospital currently has around 205 patients, out of which 60 are in a critical condition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:22 IST
Amid oxygen shortage, Jaipur Golden Hospital denies more admission requests

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi continued to scramble for a continuous oxygen supply and denied admission requests from more patients on Sunday, a day after it reported 20 deaths amid shortage of the life-saving gas.

The hospital currently has around 205 patients, out of which 60 are in a critical condition. Twenty-five patients need high flow oxygen.

''We are having to deny SOS admission requests for COVID patients requiring hospital care,'' it tweeted. ''Erratic oxygen supply means we are struggling to ensure our current patients get the care they need. Ensure Oxygen supply so we can help all Delhiites in need.'' Around 6 pm, Medical director D K Baluja said he had been assured by officials that a tanker would reach within half an hour.

The number of deaths that ''could be linked to oxygen shortage'' remains at 20. No more such fatality has been reported since Saturday morning, Baluja said.

Gautam Singh, the head of Shri Ram Singh Hospital and Heart Institute, also posted a video message on social media, requesting an oxygen refill for his 100-bed healthcare facility in east Delhi.

''Friends, we are running short of oxygen. We don't have enough stock to sustain our patients. We have been trying since 4.30 am. Our vehicles went to Bawana, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, but did not get oxygen anywhere,'' he said in the video.

A visibly emotional Singh said his patients would die if they did not get oxygen in time Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urged hospitals not to raise alarms unnecessarily over oxygen shortage and appealed to the media to verify such claims before reporting.

Such acts hamper efforts to provide help to hospitals that really need assistance, Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID management in Delhi, said. PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Guj to give free COVID-19 vaccines to 18-45 age group from May

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 PTI Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.T...

IPL 2021: Jadeja has potential to change game on his own, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praises on Ravindra Jadejas all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and said he has the potential to change the game on his own. Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of C...

Maha: Rs 3.87 lakh worth of illegal liquor seized in Latur

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021