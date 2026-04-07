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Summons Issued to Manish Sisodia in Defamation Case

A Himachal Pradesh court has summoned AAP's Manish Sisodia over defamation charges filed by Anoop Kesari, a former state president. Kesari claims Sisodia made unfounded allegations against him after he switched to BJP. Sisodia is directed to appear on May 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:08 IST
Summons Issued to Manish Sisodia in Defamation Case
Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Himachal Pradesh's Una district has summoned Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia following allegations of defamation. The case, brought by Anoop Kesari, a former AAP state president, accuses Sisodia of making baseless claims against him.

Kesari, a lawyer, previously led AAP's Himachal unit before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022. Following his departure from AAP, Sisodia allegedly held a press conference in Delhi where he made serious charges against Kesari.

Kesari argues that these accusations were made without evidence, prompting him to seek legal redress. After reviewing the complaint, the Una court instructed Sisodia, formerly Delhi's deputy chief minister, to present himself on May 12.

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