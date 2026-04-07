Summons Issued to Manish Sisodia in Defamation Case

A court in Himachal Pradesh's Una district has summoned Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia following allegations of defamation. The case, brought by Anoop Kesari, a former AAP state president, accuses Sisodia of making baseless claims against him.

Kesari, a lawyer, previously led AAP's Himachal unit before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022. Following his departure from AAP, Sisodia allegedly held a press conference in Delhi where he made serious charges against Kesari.

Kesari argues that these accusations were made without evidence, prompting him to seek legal redress. After reviewing the complaint, the Una court instructed Sisodia, formerly Delhi's deputy chief minister, to present himself on May 12.