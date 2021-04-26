Left Menu

Chouhan briefs PM on COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:13 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the steps taken by the state government to curb the rising COVID-19 cases.

In multiple tweets after a telephonic conversation with the PM, Chouhan said certain measures taken by the government to stem the infection spread were proving to be successful.

I apprised the Prime Minister over phone about the efforts being made to curb the COVID-19 infection in Madhya Pradesh.

''We have successfully implemented his suggestion of creating micro-containment zones. It is yielding good results, Chouhan said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Chouhan said Modi praised the step of self-imposed 'janata curfew' in villages of the state and implementation of the micro containment zone policy to control the pandemic.

The Chief Minister said the battle against the coronavirus pandemic would be won under Modi's leadership.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 13,601 fresh coronavirus cases and 92 more deaths, taking the infection tally to 4,99,304 and the toll to 5,133.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

