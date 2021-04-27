Left Menu

Two dead, 27 hurt as Chad protesters demand civilian rule

At least two people were killed and 27 wounded in street clashes in Chad on Tuesday between protesters demanding a return to civilian rule and security forces, prompting key ally France to condemn the crackdown.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:43 IST
Two dead, 27 hurt as Chad protesters demand civilian rule

At least two people were killed and 27 wounded in street clashes in Chad on Tuesday between protesters demanding a return to civilian rule and security forces, prompting key ally France to condemn the crackdown. Tensions have been high in Chad since the sudden death last week of President Idriss Deby, who had ruled the impoverished desert country for three decades. He was killed on April 19 as he visited troops fighting rebels.

A military council headed by his son took control of the country after his death, but is facing resistance from some Chadians who crave change after Deby's autocratic rule. Some opposition lawmakers describe what has happened as a coup. Defying a ban on protests imposed by the military during a period of national mourning for Deby, demonstrators took to the streets of the capital N'Djamena and other urban centres to demand a transition to civilian rule.

A health official at a N'Djamena hospital, who requested anonymity, said one protester in his 20s had died and 27 others had been brought in injured. The cause of the young man's death was not known. Witnesses also reported the death of another protester in Moundou, Chad's second largest city. Social media users said the man had been shot, but that was not confirmed.

"We do not want our country to become a monarchy," said 34-year-old protester Mbaidiguim Marabel. "The military must return to the barracks to make way for a civilian transition." Reuters reporters in N'Djamena saw hundreds of protesters being dispersed by security forces using tear gas. Posts on social media said live ammunition had been used in certain places, but Reuters could not independently verify that.

Protesters burned tyres in several neighborhoods, and a Reuters witness said firefighters struggled to contain a blaze that was large enough to be seen from far away. A spokesman for the authorities said security forces were attempting to contain the protesters while limiting material damage.

France, which has a military presence in Chad and was a long-term backer of Deby who it considered an important ally in the struggle against Islamist extremists in the Sahel region of Africa, condemned the use of force against demonstrators. ANTI-FRENCH SENTIMENT

President Emmanuel Macron said in Paris that he "emphatically condemned the repression of the demonstrations and the violence that took place this morning in N'Djamena". Shifting his position after earlier backing the military council and its civilian allies, Macron called for a civilian unity government to be put in place to run Chad, a former French colony, until elections to be held within 18 months.

"I am in favour of a peaceful, democratic, inclusive transition, I am not in favour of a succession plan. France will never support those who pursue such a project," said Macron in an apparent reference to the role of Deby's son. The military council has said it plans to oversee the transition, headed by Mahamat Idriss Deby, who has been declared president. On Monday, it appointed a civilian politician, Albert Pahimi Padacke, as prime minister of a transitional government.

Since then security forces have surrounded the home of at least one opposition politician, barring him from leaving. Dinamou Daram, leader of Chad's Socialist Party, told Reuters he had been placed under house arrest and that supporters at the party's headquarters were arrested as well. Calm had returned to N'Djamena by midday on Tuesday. Trucks full of soldiers were seen patrolling the city centre.

Anti-French sentiment was running high among the protesters, who blamed France for having backed the military council against the will of the people. Posts on social media showed protesters burning a French flag. Reuters reporters in N'Djamena saw businesses with French connections, such as a Total fuel station, being targeted by protesters.

Deby's unexpected death came as the Chadian military are battling an insurrection by Libya-based rebels known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). The rebels came as close as 200-300 km (125-185 miles) from N'Djamena before being pushed back by the army. In a statement on Tuesday morning, FACT spokesman Kingabé Ogouzeïmi de Tapol said that the group was being "bombarded from all sides" and was now on the defensive.

Chad's military council rejected an offer from the rebels for peace talks on Sunday, calling them "outlaws" who needed to be tracked down and arrested for their role in Deby's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP cites RTI to allege Kejriwal didn't spend money from CM relief fund on COVID-19 pandemic

Arvind Kejriwal did not spend anything from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund on controlling COVID-19 in the national capital and the Delhi government mismanaged internal logistics leading to disturbed supply of oxygen, the BJP on Tuesday all...

Keep COVID-19 issue beyond politics: Bengal BJP to TMC

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for engaging in politics over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday said it is not the right time for the Centre and the state to be involved in a conflict.BJP s...

Air India airlifting oxygen concentrators from several countries: Puri

Air India is going to airlift 10,636 oxygen concentrators from several countries in the next seven days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.Air India is airlifting 10,636 oxygen concentrators manufactured by Philips....

Mastercard makes USD 10 million commitment to COVID relief in India

US multinational financial services company Mastercard on Tuesday announced a commitment of USD 10 million to address the gut-wrenching situation of surging COVID-19 crisis in India.To be delivered through the Mastercard Impact Fund, the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021