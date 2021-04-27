Left Menu

Trump planning move from Florida to New Jersey for several months

Former President Donald Trump plans to move next month from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a source familiar with his plan said on Tuesday. He plans to remain there until Mar-a-Lago reopens again in the fall. The move will allow him to escape the stultifying summer heat of South Florida.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:45 IST
Trump planning move from Florida to New Jersey for several months
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Former President Donald Trump plans to move next month from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a source familiar with his plan said on Tuesday. Trump has made his club in Palm Beach, Florida, his home since leaving the White House on Jan. 20. But Mar-a-Lago typically closes in May for the summer.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump will move all his meetings and operations to Bedminster, about 40 miles (60 km) west of New York City, where he stayed frequently during his presidency. He plans to remain there until Mar-a-Lago reopens again in the fall.

The move will allow him to escape the stultifying summer heat of South Florida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SC panel against rail double-tracking project in Goa

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee has recommended revocation of the permission granted by the National Board for Wildlife NBWL for double-tracking the South-Western railway track which runs through Bhagwan Mahaveer wil...

U.S. Interior Dept. moves to restore Native American land

The Interior Department on Tuesday said it is taking several steps to make it easier for Native American tribes to take land back into trust and simplify a process that was slowed by the Trump administration.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland i...

US consumer confidence returns to pre-pandemic levels

Consumer confidence rose sharply for a second straight month, hitting the highest level since the pandemic began, as the rapid rollout of vaccines and another round of US financial support for Americans boosts optimism.The Conference Board ...

U.S. eases COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was easing travel restrictions on Chinese and other international students into the United States this fall, a change that could provide financial help to some colleges whose enrollments declined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021