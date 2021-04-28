Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:50 IST
Lockdown should not affect people s livelihood: Ex-Minister

Mangaluru, Apr 28 (PTI): The Karnataka government should ensure that the lockdown imposed in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 spread does not affect the livelihood of the people, Congress leader and former Minister B Ramanath Rai said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters at the party office here, he said the government should provide food kits to the needy, including migrant workers, during the lockdown.

He suggested that nodal officers be appointed at the taluk-level to implement the measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Rai alleged that the governments at the Centre and State have failed to contain the second wave.

The Centre is showing a discriminatory attitude towards States governed by non-BJP parties, he charged.

Rai also wanted waiver of electricity, water and telephone bills during the period.

The Centre should come out with a White Paper on the amount collected through the PM-Cares Fund and its expenditure, he said.

Former Minister Abhayachandra Jain and KPCC spokesman Ivan DSouza were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

