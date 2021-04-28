Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:23 IST
PM telephoned Assam CM twice after quake, assured help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal twice on Wednesday to inquire about the damages caused by the earthquake that rocked the state and assured all necessary help from the Centre.

The prime minister had called Sonowal immediately after several tremors jolted the state in the morning since 7.51 am, with the highest measuring 6.4, an official release said.

Modi called him again in the afternoon and discussed the situation in the state post the quake in detail, the release said.

Sonowal briefed the prime minister of the information received from different parts of the state on the damages caused by the temblor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and DONER Minister Jitendra Singh too called the chief minister and assured all help and support to the state government, the release said.

Sonowal thanked the prime minister and the other central ministers who called him for expressing their solidarity with the people of Assam at the time of this natural disaster, the release said.

Later talking to media persons on the sidelines of a meeting on COVID-19 management, Sonowal said that he had talked to the district authorities after the tremor.

There were reports of damages to some buildings and injuries to people but no significant destruction due to the earthquake, he said.

The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals, while the district administrations were directed to carry out field survey of damages and submit their report for a detailed review so that necessary help and support could be extended to the affected people, the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

