Left Menu

America on the move again: US President Biden to Congress

US President Joe Biden has said that 100 days since he took the oath of office and inherited the worst pandemic in a century and the worst economic crisis in a decade, America is on the move again.In his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, Biden said that throughout history, presidents have come to the chamber to speak to the US Congress, to the nation and to the world to declare war, to celebrate peace, to announce new plans and possibilities.Tonight, I come to talk about the crisis and opportunity.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 07:20 IST
America on the move again: US President Biden to Congress

US President Joe Biden has said that 100 days since he took the oath of office and inherited the worst pandemic in a century and the worst economic crisis in a decade, America is on the move again.

In his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, Biden said that throughout history, presidents have come to the chamber to speak to the US Congress, to the nation and to the world to declare war, to celebrate peace, to announce new plans and possibilities.

“Tonight, I come to talk about the crisis and opportunity. About rebuilding the nation, revitalising our democracy and winning the future for Americans,” he said.

“Hundred days since I took the oath of office, inherited our nation, the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis in a decade since the Great Depression.

“Now after 100 days I can report to the nation, America is on the move again…. Crisis to opportunity,” Biden said.

He said that life can knock people down, but in America, they never, ever stay down. Americans always get up. Today, that is what people are doing.

“America is rising, choosing hope over fear, truth over lies, and light over darkness. After 100 days of rescue and renewal, America is ready for a take-off.

“We are working again. Discovering again and leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world that there is no quit in America, none,” Biden said.

He said that 100 days ago, America's house was on fire and the extraordinary leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the Democrats.

“Together we passed the American Rescue Plan, one of the most consequential rescue packages in American history. We are already seeing results,” Biden added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden asks Congress for police reform bill by George Floyd death anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to pass a police reform bill in the name of George Floyd - a Black man killed under the knee of a white police officer - by the anniversary of his death on May 25. Biden, a Democrat, told...

Biden urges passage of police overhaul measure

President Joe Biden says the United States has to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve. Biden says in his first address to Congress as president that he wants lawmakers to pass police overhaul leg...

BJP MP writes to U'khand CM demanding financial aid to kin of journalists who died of COVID-19

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Ajay Bhatt has written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat requesting financial aid for families of journalists who died due to COVID-19.In the letter, Bhatt has asked if a ruling could be passed w...

Cambodia reports daily record of 698 COVID-19 cases

Cambodia reported a daily record of 698 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said in a statement issued late on Wednesday, as the country struggles to contain a wave of infections that emerged about two months ago. The Southeast Asian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021