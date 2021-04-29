PM wish speedy recovery to Gehlot, wife after they test positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished good health and speedy recovery to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his wife after they tested positive for coronavirus. ''Praying for the good health and fast recovery of Rajasthan CM Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji and his wife, Smt. Sunita Ji,'' Modi tweeted. Gehlot on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 69-year-old Congress leader had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife Sunita had tested positive.

